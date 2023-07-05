Four killed after two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Cass County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four people have been killed after a serious two-vehicle crash in northwestern Cass County on the 4th of July.

According to Greenwood Fire Chief Mark Sobota, at least one person was ejected from one of the vehicles when the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. at Highway 63 and Church Road.

Sobota says four people died at the scene, with another person being treated for injuries at the crash site. Sobota says that person was not hospitalized.

According to Sobota, the Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the crash with the help of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional agencies that responded included Ashland, Eagle, Murdock, and Waverly Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as Cass County Emergency Management.

Right now, Highway 63 is closed from I-80 to Mill Road, while Church Road is closed from 226th Street to 250th Street.

