Fourth of July celebrations interrupted by severe weather

A fireworks tent collapsed at the Lancaster Events Center during the 4th of July storm. No one was hurt.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fourth of July celebrations were interrupted by severe weather on Tuesday.

A fireworks tent blew over at the Lancaster Event Center. Another tent collapsed near the North 84th Street Walmart.

A fireworks tent blew over near the Lancaster Event Center at the North 84th Street Walmart.
A fireworks tent blew over near the Lancaster Event Center at the North 84th Street Walmart.(Justin Roberts)

Lincoln Electric System reported that around 400 people were affected by a power outage at 9:24 p.m. Up to 1,900 people were affected earlier in the day.

Lincoln Electric System reported that around 1,900 people were affected by a power outage at...
Lincoln Electric System reported that around 1,900 people were affected by a power outage at 8:38 p.m.(LES)

