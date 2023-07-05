Fourth of July celebrations interrupted by severe weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fourth of July celebrations were interrupted by severe weather on Tuesday.

A fireworks tent blew over at the Lancaster Event Center. Another tent collapsed near the North 84th Street Walmart.

Lincoln Electric System reported that around 400 people were affected by a power outage at 9:24 p.m. Up to 1,900 people were affected earlier in the day.

