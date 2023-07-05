Gov. Pillen announces resignation of DHHS CEO Dannette Smith

Dannette Smith
Dannette Smith(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen announced the resignation of Department of Health and Human Services Chief Executive Officer Dannette R. Smith on Wednesday.

Smith, who was appointed in January 2019 by then Governor Pete Ricketts, will serve her last day at DHHS on August 4. She will assume a role with a national firm that supports health and human services agencies across the U.S.

“CEO Smith has provided leadership to DHHS throughout the start of my administration,” said Gov. Pillen. “I am grateful for her public service and dedication to improving the lives of Nebraskans.”

While in the CEO role, Smith oversaw a staff of 5,000 and managed an annual budget of $6.3 billion.

“It has been my honor to serve as CEO of the state’s largest agency, alongside the people of Nebraska the past four years,” Smith said. “I have spent every day challenging myself and my team to work with passion, integrity, and intentionality because the people of Nebraska depend on us. Not only do I feel a great sense of accomplishment about what we have achieved, I look forward to taking the energy and the spirit of my fellow Nebraskans with me as I take on the new challenges in my next chapter.”

Pillen will announce the appointment of an interim director soon. That person will lead the agency while a national search is undertaken to find a permanent CEO.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and Church...
Four killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Cass County
A fireworks tent blew over near the Lancaster Event Center at the North 84th Street Walmart.
Fourth of July celebrations interrupted by severe weather
LSO [File Photo]
Two people cited and one person taken to the hospital after crash west of Raymond
LPD blocks eastbound traffic on O Street as first responders clear a multi-vehicle crash late...
One person cited after three vehicle crash briefly shuts down Harris Overpass Monday night
LFR responds to basement fire at northwest Lincoln home

Latest News

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and Church...
Four Lincoln men killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Cass County
RTC staff member seriously injured after alleged assault by inmate
LSO [File Photo]
Two people cited and one person taken to the hospital after crash west of Raymond
Two people cited and one person taken to the hospital after crash west of Raymond