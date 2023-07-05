Gov. Pillen announces resignation of DHHS CEO Dannette Smith

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen announced the resignation of Department of Health and Human Services Chief Executive Officer Dannette R. Smith on Wednesday.

Smith, who was appointed in January 2019 by then Governor Pete Ricketts, will serve her last day at DHHS on August 4. She will assume a role with a national firm that supports health and human services agencies across the U.S.

“CEO Smith has provided leadership to DHHS throughout the start of my administration,” said Gov. Pillen. “I am grateful for her public service and dedication to improving the lives of Nebraskans.”

While in the CEO role, Smith oversaw a staff of 5,000 and managed an annual budget of $6.3 billion.

“It has been my honor to serve as CEO of the state’s largest agency, alongside the people of Nebraska the past four years,” Smith said. “I have spent every day challenging myself and my team to work with passion, integrity, and intentionality because the people of Nebraska depend on us. Not only do I feel a great sense of accomplishment about what we have achieved, I look forward to taking the energy and the spirit of my fellow Nebraskans with me as I take on the new challenges in my next chapter.”

Pillen will announce the appointment of an interim director soon. That person will lead the agency while a national search is undertaken to find a permanent CEO.

