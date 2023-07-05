Griesel lives out NBA dream playing with the Celtics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sam Griesel will make his NBA debut with the Boston Celtics in the NBA’s Summer League this week. Griesel will play his first game against the Miami Heat on Saturday, July 8.

Griesel grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska playing his high school ball at Lincoln East. Griesel committed to play his college ball at North Dakota State and that’s where he spent his first four seasons. For his fifth year, Griesel was the given the opportunity to come home and play with the Huskers.

In his lone year with the Big Red in the 2022-23 season Griesel averaged 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Griesel’s first NBA game against the Heat on Saturday will be televised on NBA TV. Griesel’s first game that will be nationally televised will be on Wednesday, July 12 against the Lakers on ESPN2.

