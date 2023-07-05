Huskers add three-time NCAA Qualifier Pentz

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Three-time NCAA Qualifier and a Big 12 Wrestler of the Week, Owen Pentz will join the Nebraska wrestling program as a transfer, Nebraska Head Coach Mark Manning announced this week.

A native of Morgan, Utah, Pentz has a career record of 45-24 in three seasons competing for North Dakota State. Not only has he qualified for the NCAA Championships the last three years, but he has also finished fourth, sixth and seventh at the Big 12 conference tournament.

Over his NDSU career, Pentz has tallied 26 pins, one technical fall and three major decisions. Additionally, he is 21-10 in dual competition and 12-7 in conference duals.

In high school, he was a two-time Utah state champion at 182 pounds and was a junior national freestyle runner-up at 170 pounds. Originally, he was a member of the Fresno State signing class of November 2016 before going on a two-year Mormon mission (2017-2019) and transferring to NDSU in January 2021.

