Huskers set for USATF Championships

Husker Track and Field
Husker Track and Field
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Five members of the Nebraska track and field team will compete at the USATF Championships this week at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

On Thursday, Maddie Harris will throw the javelin at 8:30 p.m. (CT). Jenna Rogers will take part in the women’s high jump at 8:40 p.m. on Friday.

On Sunday, Mayson Conner will compete in the men’s high jump at 7:05 p.m., and Maxwell Otterdahl and Jonah Wilson will participate in the men’s shot put at 8:15 p.m.

The top three finishers in each event at the USATF Championships, depending upon world rankings and qualifying standards, will secure a trip to the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on August 19-27. Swedish thrower Axelina Johansson already has qualified for the World Athletics Championships with her personal record of 64-1 1/4 (19.54m) that won the Big Ten gold medal. Johansson finished 12th at the World Championships last year.

Three more Huskers will compete at the Jamaican Championships this week in Kingston, Jamaica. Velecia Williams is in the women’s long jump at 4:01 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, and Kavian Kerr is entered in the men’s long jump at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. Rhianna Phipps will compete in the women’s triple jump at 4:12 p.m. on Saturday.

