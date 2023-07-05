Lincoln Crime Stoppers release image of suspect car in hit-and-run of 15-year-old boy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have released an image of a vehicle as part of the ongoing investigation into a hit-and-run incident that occurred last month, resulting in injuries to a 15-year-old boy.

The incident occurred on June 25 when the teenager was cycling across Superior Street. The driver of an eastbound car, making a southbound turn onto 27th Street, struck the boy, as reported by Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

The driver of this vehicle is accused of a hit-and-run which injured a 15-year-old boy in north Lincoln. (Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

The driver of the car did not stop after hitting the child, police said. The vehicle is described as an older model light blue or silver colored Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis,

Witnesses told LPD investigators the car may have had a different colored front bumper.

Fortunately, the boy’s injuries were not severe, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Authorities have also released images of an older Ford pickup truck that has been linked to a wire theft in east Lincoln on June 19.

The driver of this pickup truck has been linked to a wire theft from the property of a Lincoln business. (Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

The driver of the truck is accused of stealing wire from the property of Ameritas near 59th and O Streets.

Investigators described the white pickup truck as being a 90s model with a different colored tailgate that could be a piece of wood. Security video also showed what appears to be a unique marking on the hood of the truck and a sticker on the back window.

Anyone who may know more about either case has been asked to reach out to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone at (402) 475-3600.

