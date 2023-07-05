Lincoln non-profit hosts its second annual barbecue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A local non-profit hosted its second annual barbecue on Tuesday. It was an event for all ages to help give everyone a way to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

The Honesty Project hosted the completely free event with included BBQ, tacos and actives, from cornhole to three-point contests.

The Honesty Project raises money to benefit at-risk youth, with a goal of creating a safe space for kids.

Kids involved with the nonprofit said Tuesday’s event helps show what the non-profit is all about.

“Some families aren’t as fortunate as others to go out, get drinks, eat food, have fun,” said Davieian Williams, Honesty Project. “Get out the house. It’s just about making everybody feel welcome. And that you don’t have to be a certain type of person to be out there. Everybody’s welcome.”

The event ran from noon to 3 p.m. at Peter Pan Park. The group said it brought in around 145 people.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.