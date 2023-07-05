Lincoln non-profit hosts its second annual barbecue

A local non-profit hosted its second annual barbecue on Tuesday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A local non-profit hosted its second annual barbecue on Tuesday. It was an event for all ages to help give everyone a way to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

The Honesty Project hosted the completely free event with included BBQ, tacos and actives, from cornhole to three-point contests.

The Honesty Project raises money to benefit at-risk youth, with a goal of creating a safe space for kids.

Kids involved with the nonprofit said Tuesday’s event helps show what the non-profit is all about.

“Some families aren’t as fortunate as others to go out, get drinks, eat food, have fun,” said Davieian Williams, Honesty Project. “Get out the house. It’s just about making everybody feel welcome. And that you don’t have to be a certain type of person to be out there. Everybody’s welcome.”

The event ran from noon to 3 p.m. at Peter Pan Park. The group said it brought in around 145 people.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fireworks tent blew over near the Lancaster Event Center at the North 84th Street Walmart.
Fourth of July celebrations interrupted by severe weather
34-year-old Ernesto Leyva
Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and false imprisonment
LPD blocks eastbound traffic on O Street as first responders clear a multi-vehicle crash late...
Harris Overpass briefly shut down after multi-vehicle crash Monday night
Watch until 10 PM for the southeastern half of the state. Watch until midnight tonight for...
Independence Day Forecast: Hot with thunderstorms likely
SUV-bus crash sends multiple people to the hospital

Latest News

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: Cool, Gloomy & Rainy
Four killed after two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Cass County
Watch until 10 PM for the southeastern half of the state. Watch until midnight tonight for...
Independence Day Forecast: Hot with thunderstorms likely
It rained a little on Seward’s Fourth of July Celebrations on Tuesday, but as the storms...
Thousands in Seward celebrates Fourth of July
Thousands in Seward celebrates Fourth of July