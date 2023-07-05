Man wins almost $400,000 in lottery a day after getting engaged

A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.(Iowa Lottery)
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A man in Iowa won nearly $400,000 one day after getting engaged.

Nick Miller popped the question to his girlfriend on June 22. The next day, he bought a lottery ticket in an InstaPlay game at a Casey’s in Cascade.

Miller said the money will go a long way for a house and a wedding.

This is one of three big lottery prizes won in Iowa in two days last month.

The other winning tickets were bought in Davenport and in Ottumwa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Ernesto Leyva
Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and false imprisonment
LPD blocks eastbound traffic on O Street as first responders clear a multi-vehicle crash late...
Harris Overpass briefly shut down after multi-vehicle crash Monday night
SUV-bus crash sends multiple people to the hospital
Watch until 10 PM for the southeastern half of the state. Watch until midnight tonight for...
Independence Day Forecast: Hot with thunderstorms likely
Kiki Williams
Lincoln man arrested following belated burglary at nail salon

Latest News

FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York,...
‘Smallville’ actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case tied to cult-like group
Two people cited and one person taken to the hospital after crash east of Raymond
In Allegan County, Michigan, an errant mortar apparently shot sideways into a crowd of...
A fireworks explosion in western Michigan killed 1 woman and injured 9 other people
Woman killed and others injured in fireworks accident in Michigan
Fourth of July celebrations were interrupted by severe weather on Tuesday.
Fourth of July celebrations interrupted by severe weather