Nebraska fireworks imports rank near top in U.S.

New research shows Midwest dominates American fireworks industry
Fireworks and burn bans don't often mix -- safety should be top of mind.
By Nick Stavas
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state of Nebraska is a hotbed for fireworks.

ValuePenguin, the insurance-focused branch of loan giant LendingTree, conducted research that showed Nebraska imported the second most fireworks per capita in 2022.

The total value of imported fireworks in Nebraska in 2022 exceeded $23 million, which can be widdled down to $11.83 per Nebraskan.

States in the Midwest largely dominated fireworks imports in 2022 due to the abundance of rural land, according to ValuePenguin home insurance expert Divya Sangameshwar.

Missouri dwarfed the rest of the list, averaging more than $20 in imported fireworks per capita; nearly double that of second-place Nebraska and third-place Kansas. Additionally, Iowa ranked No. 22 in fireworks imported per capita.

“Midwestern states like Missouri, Nebraska, and Kansas have large rural populations with wide-open spaces, which makes it easier and safer for them to set off private fireworks displays,” Sangameshwar said in the report.

Most states have designated periods when fireworks can legally be sold, mainly in the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July and a small window around New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and Church...
Four Lincoln men killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Cass County
A fireworks tent blew over near the Lancaster Event Center at the North 84th Street Walmart.
Fourth of July celebrations interrupted by severe weather
LSO [File Photo]
Two people cited and one person taken to the hospital after crash west of Raymond
It’s a cannon ball for one nearby community. The opening of a nearly $6 million aquatic center...
Aquatic Center opens in Waverly
The driver of this vehicle is accused of a hit-and-run which injured a 15-year-old boy in north...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers release image of suspect car in hit-and-run of 15-year-old boy

Latest News

Sam Griesel on senior day at Nebraska.
Griesel lives out NBA dream playing with the Celtics
Griesel gets NBA Opportunity with Celtics
Severe thunderstorms left bleachers toppled and tipped campers in and near Eagle Raceway Tuesday.
Eagle Raceway left with significant damage after Tuesday night’s storm
LSO's Bearcat armored vehicle parked outside the county garages in Lincoln.
10/11 Investigates: How Lancaster County law enforcement use armored vehicles
10/11 Investigates: How Lancaster County law enforcement use armored vehicles