Post Fourth of July clean up and collection event at Oak Lake Park today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Now that Fourth of July celebrations have ended, Lincoln Fire and Rescue is asking residents to drop off unused fireworks and ammunition from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Oak Lake Park.

LFR Fire Chief Bill Moody said the department provides the collection service because it typically receives numerous requests throughout the year to pick up unused and unwanted fireworks. The devices become more dangerous as they age. LFR will dispose of the fireworks and ammunition in an incinerator.

Happening at the same spot is a clean up from the Uncle Sam Jam event that took place Monday. Volunteers are asked to meet at the park shelter just northwest of the playground from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There, they’ll pick up trash and other firework debris around the lake. Free lunch will be provided. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be on hand with kayaks to help clean up debris on the lake.

“We just want to make sure that our beautiful parks remain beautiful,” Erika Hill with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said, “Oak Lake and Oak Lake Park are such a special part of the Lincoln Park system and Lincoln Community and we want to make sure that they remain that way.”

Registration is free and a lunch with be provided to volunteers.

