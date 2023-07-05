RTC staff member seriously injured after alleged assault by inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln was allegedly assaulted by an inmate, resulting in serious injury, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Department of Correctional Services, a staff member was checking an inmate’s ID when the inmate punched the staff member in the head and face multiple times. Responding staff then restrained the inmate and removed him from the area.

NDCS said the injured staff member was treated at the hospital and released.

NDCS has launched an investigation into the incident. Any findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

