RTC staff member seriously injured after alleged assault by inmate

(WCAX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln was allegedly assaulted by an inmate, resulting in serious injury, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Department of Correctional Services, a staff member was checking an inmate’s ID when the inmate punched the staff member in the head and face multiple times. Responding staff then restrained the inmate and removed him from the area.

NDCS said the injured staff member was treated at the hospital and released.

NDCS has launched an investigation into the incident. Any findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and Church...
Four killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Cass County
A fireworks tent blew over near the Lancaster Event Center at the North 84th Street Walmart.
Fourth of July celebrations interrupted by severe weather
LSO [File Photo]
Two people cited and one person taken to the hospital after crash west of Raymond
LPD blocks eastbound traffic on O Street as first responders clear a multi-vehicle crash late...
One person cited after three vehicle crash briefly shuts down Harris Overpass Monday night
LFR responds to basement fire at northwest Lincoln home

Latest News

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and Church...
Four Lincoln men killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Cass County
Dannette Smith
Gov. Pillen announces resignation of DHHS CEO Dannette Smith
LSO [File Photo]
Two people cited and one person taken to the hospital after crash west of Raymond
Two people cited and one person taken to the hospital after crash west of Raymond