Thousands in Seward celebrates Fourth of July

It rained a little on Seward’s Fourth of July Celebrations on Tuesday, but as the storms started to clear, the party was far from over.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It rained a little on Seward’s Fourth of July Celebrations on Tuesday, but as the storms started to clear, the party was far from over.

Tuesday’s celebrations started with sweltering heat and featured a host of cars and trucks that meandered through the parts of Seward with thousands of onlookers. A midway extending across the downtown area.

A storm brought events inside for a while, but that didn’t mean the party stopped.

“At the end of the day, that’s what makes Seward such a great community are the people,” said Seward Mayor Josh Eickmeier. “Because they care. And they care about the community, and they care about this celebration. It means a lot to us. And it’s established itself as one of our if not our main identity. When people think of Seward they think of the Fourth of July and our celebration and that’s something that we’re really proud to be known for.”

Tourists and people from town alike took shelter in bars and restaurants for several hours before coming back outside for the festivities.

The hundreds of volunteers who put together the event and business owners who spent the day slammed with customers got to sit back and relax as fireworks fill the sky.

10/11 NOW's John Grinvalds is in Seward covering their Fourth of July celebration.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fireworks tent blew over near the Lancaster Event Center at the North 84th Street Walmart.
Fourth of July celebrations interrupted by severe weather
34-year-old Ernesto Leyva
Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and false imprisonment
LPD blocks eastbound traffic on O Street as first responders clear a multi-vehicle crash late...
Harris Overpass briefly shut down after multi-vehicle crash Monday night
Watch until 10 PM for the southeastern half of the state. Watch until midnight tonight for...
Independence Day Forecast: Hot with thunderstorms likely
SUV-bus crash sends multiple people to the hospital

Latest News

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: Cool, Gloomy & Rainy
Four killed after two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Cass County
Watch until 10 PM for the southeastern half of the state. Watch until midnight tonight for...
Independence Day Forecast: Hot with thunderstorms likely
Thousands in Seward celebrates Fourth of July