Thousands in Seward celebrates Fourth of July

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It rained a little on Seward’s Fourth of July Celebrations on Tuesday, but as the storms started to clear, the party was far from over.

Tuesday’s celebrations started with sweltering heat and featured a host of cars and trucks that meandered through the parts of Seward with thousands of onlookers. A midway extending across the downtown area.

A storm brought events inside for a while, but that didn’t mean the party stopped.

“At the end of the day, that’s what makes Seward such a great community are the people,” said Seward Mayor Josh Eickmeier. “Because they care. And they care about the community, and they care about this celebration. It means a lot to us. And it’s established itself as one of our if not our main identity. When people think of Seward they think of the Fourth of July and our celebration and that’s something that we’re really proud to be known for.”

Tourists and people from town alike took shelter in bars and restaurants for several hours before coming back outside for the festivities.

The hundreds of volunteers who put together the event and business owners who spent the day slammed with customers got to sit back and relax as fireworks fill the sky.

10/11 NOW's John Grinvalds is in Seward covering their Fourth of July celebration.

