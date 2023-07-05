Thursday Forecast: Seasonally cool with isolated precipitation chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A series of several disturbances will move through the 1011 region over the next few days...resulting in isolated to scattered rain & storm chances. Temperatures will remain seasonally cool.

Friday will be another seasonally cool day with rain & storm chances. It’ll be a day with variable cloud cover across the state. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop in the west Thursday morning and make their way east throughout the state through dinner time hours. The better chance for rain & storms will develop in the late evening in the northwest. This activity will become a cluster and sink to the east/southeast overnight. Isolated to widely scattered severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon to the overnight for the 1011 region. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are possible with these storms. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in far western Nebraska and the Panhandle.

Isolated to scattered rai & storms possible throughout the day Thursday, a cluster of storms moves through overnight. (KOLN)

Isolated to widely scattered severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and into the overnight. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are possible. An isolated tornado is possible in portions of the west & Panhandle. (KOLN)

As for temperatures on Thursday... it’ll be another seasonally cool day. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Low temperatures will be seasonally cool as well, falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The rain & storm chances don’t stop there! Friday will bring another day of precipitation chances and seasonally cool temperatures. Thursday night’s cluster of rain & storms will continue to push through the southeast in the morning to the early afternoon. There may be some isolated activity across the state in the early to midafternoon. Around dinner time scattered rain & storms will develop in the southwest and south-central areas and drop south. Another line of storms will drop from northeastern Nebraska through the overnight. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible across the state Friday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will remain in the 70s.

Several round of isolated to scattered rain & storm chances are possible throughout the day, (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible across the state on Friday. (KOLN)

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.