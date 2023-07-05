Tony Vargas to run for Congress in Nebraska again

State senator set for rematch with Rep. Don Bacon
Tony Vargas at the October 2022 Congressional debate.
Tony Vargas at the October 2022 Congressional debate.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Senator Tony Vargas has announced his second run for U.S. House of Representatives.

Vargas, a Democrat, announced his run for Nebraska’s 2nd District on Wednesday morning. He lost to incumbent Congressman Don Bacon in November 2022 after winning the Democratic primary. Bacon won the race with 112,663 votes to Vargas’ 106,807 or 51.3% to 48.7%.

In a statement, Vargas said, “While we came up just short last November, I was so encouraged by the enormous response we got from voters across the district, who were excited by our message of cutting middle-class taxes, growing the economy, protecting women’s health care, and keeping our communities safe from gun violence. After talking with my family and listening to calls from so many across this district, I’ve decided to run again.”

Vargas pointed out his support for a bipartisan, balanced budget in the Nebraska legislature during the most recent session along with the largest tax break in Nebraska history. He also fought against enacting more restrictions on abortion which ultimately passed.

Rep. Bacon’s campaign issued a statement after the Vargas announcement. Bacon said he welcomes Vargas to the 2024 campaign and expected voters will reject him again, calling Vargas’ record extreme.

The congressman hasn’t officially announced he’s running for re-election, but he told 6 News that he definitely is.

