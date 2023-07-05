Tractor-semi crash in St. Paul sends two to hospital

By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were transported to the hospital following a crash Tuesday north of St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department, the collision happened just before noon between a tractor and semi at the intersection of Alexander Avenue and Highway 281.

St. Paul ambulances transported two patients to the hospital with what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency personnel remained on the scene for more than six hours cleaning up and removing the wreckage from the road.

