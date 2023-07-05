Two people cited and one person taken to the hospital after crash east of Raymond

Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people have been cited and one person taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday afternoon involving two cars and a motorcycle. It happened just east of Raymond around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 79 and West Raymond Road.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a truck was heading north on the highway when a Grey Car going east on West Raymond and a motorcyclist going west on the same road pulled out in front of the truck.

Deputies said neither driver of the two vehicles were hurt, but the motorcyclist had lacerations on their legs. That person was taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not life threatening.

The motorcyclist and the driver of the grey car were cited for careless driving and no valid registration. The driver of the grey car was also ticketed for no valid insurance.

