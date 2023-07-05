Wednesday Forecast: Cool, Gloomy & Rainy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The full effects of the 4th of July cold front will be felt on Wednesday, plus we get another helping of rain & storms chances across the state.

Gear up for a seasonally cool day with lots of cloud cover and another round of rain & storm chances! Wednesday morning will bring the chance for numerous rain showers and a few thunderstorms along the I-80 corridor and the southern half of the state. Rain chances die down in the afternoon to evening for the south but will pick up for northern areas. Dry conditions will take over once the sun starts to set and skies will start to clear. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible in far southwest... damaging winds and hail are the primary storm threats. As for high temperatures.... it’ll be a cool July day! Highs will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s with a cool northerly breeze between 10 to 15 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

A broken line of rain & storms possible in the southern half of the state for the morning. Rain and storm chances in the north mainly in the lunchtime hours until the evening. (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storm possible in far southwestern areas. Damaging winds and hail possible. (KOLN)

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected for Wednesday night into Thursday. A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the west/northwest. Main story will be the very chilly morning low temperatures in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Thursday will bring another day of cool temperatures, mix of sun and clouds, rain & storm chances and another severe weather threat for portions of the region. Thursday will have mainly dry and sunny conditions for far southeastern areas. The rest of the 1011 region will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and rain & storm chances. Thursday morning will bring scattered showers and storms to the west. Scattered rain & storms move through mainly the northern half of the state in the afternoon to the evening. Isolated to widely scattered severe storms are possible in portions of western, central and a few southeastern areas in the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are the primary hazards. As for temperatures, we will remain cool and significantly below average for this time of year.... highs only reach the mid to upper 70s.

Scattered showers and storms possible in the west and northern areas throughout the day. (KOLN)

Isolated to widely scattered severe storms possible across the bulk of the 1011 region in the afternoon and into the late evening. (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

