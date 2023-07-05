Wednesday Forecast: Much cooler and more rain possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A streak of below average temperatures begins today. The weather pattern looks to remain active the rest of this week and early next week. Some days will have a better rain chance than others.

The first half of today will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms as an upper level disturbance moves through the area. The rain chance and clouds should decrease in the afternoon and evening as high pressure settles into the region. High temperatures today look to be in the 60s and 70s which is well below average for early July. Winds this afternoon should be north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It will begin cool with morning low temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Afternoon high temperatures will be mainly in the 70s. A few locations may make it to 80. Another upper level disturbance may move through the area bringing us a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The active weather pattern should continue for Friday through early next week as additional disturbances or fronts move through the area. For now, the better chances of rain look to be Friday as well as Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Below average temperatures also remain in the forecast through early next week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.