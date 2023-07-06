10/11 Investigates: How Lancaster County law enforcement use armored vehicles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has an armored vehicle, but it’s not out on the streets often. It’s used specifically for tactical law enforcement responses and seen sometimes at events that require a SWAT team presence.

Now, the Lincoln Police Department wants to purchase one of their own using money taken away from accused criminals. The move comes less than a year after the Sheriff’s Office sprung for a new one, using the same funds.

The type of vehicle LPD said they’re hoping to buy is a Lenco Bearcat, it costs about $350,000.

LSO has the same type, they got it last September after they sent back the military-grade armored vehicle they used to have.

“The MRAP was a much larger vehicle. It was a lot harder to get around in confined places like in town,” Deputy Jarod Brabec said. “This is newer, smaller, has a better camera system but provides the same ballistic protection.”

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the vehicle is critical for keeping law enforcement safe when responding to calls where suspects are barricaded in their homes.

“It’s more for the safety of the officers,” Houchin said. “And if somebody ever did get wounded or hurt, it gives us the ability to get up to them not having to take a cruiser which bullets do go through the cruiser so this is a way to protect them.”

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, the Lincoln Police Department talked about buying their own at a recent town hall.

10/11 Now requested data to see how the sheriff’s department has used it so far.

In the eight months LSO has had the vehicle, it’s been out of the garage and on the road 26 times. Three for vehicle maintenance, three for community events like Trunk or Treat, seven for training and 13 other times for the tactical response unit calls it was purchased for.

Of those 13 SWAT calls, 10 of them were Lincoln Police calls and one was for the Nebraska State Patrol.

“They ask to use our vehicle on those and it just makes everybody more safe,” Houchin said.

10/11 Now asked LPD why they want their own Bearcat, since they’re able to use LSOs as well as other questions about the process of buying the vehicle. The chief declined an interview after multiple requests over a few weeks.

LSO said they can see the benefit of having more than one armored vehicle at a scene, staged at multiple entrances to the homes.

“You just don’t always know where they’re going to come out,” Houchin said.

Houchin and Brabec covered other benefits of the Bearcat, like its intercom system that can help them communicate with suspects, the tools they can use to break down doors and windows and simply its presence. Which LSO said can help diffuse the situation and reduce the use of force.

“A lot of times people will see that and they know that compliance might be the best option,” Brabec said.

Houchin said it’s also helpful when considering the ‘what ifs’.

“If somebody ever gets injured or anything during an active shooter thing, and they need us to be able to get up there and get to them and help them that is going to be one of the things and I pray to God, we never have to use that piece of equipment for that,” Houchin said. “But if it does happen, it’s going to be worth every penny.”

LPD has not told 10/11 Now what steps it needs to take to get their own Bearcat or when they could receive it if they make the purchase.

