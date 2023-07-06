Disaster declaration issued for Boyd County

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signs a bill in this file photo from earlier in the Legislative session.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen has issued a disaster declaration for Boyd County following the aftermath of a damaging storm that took place in June.

A storm that produced heavy rain, which resulted in sever flooding, on June 23 and 24 damaged local roads, bridges, culverts and sanitary sewer pipes in the area. There is an estimated $1.2 million in damage to the affected areas.

According to Pillen, the declaration will allow for the use of the Governor’s Emergency Fund established under the authority of the Nebraska Emergency Management Act, to address repairs and debris removal.

Pillen signed a State of Emergency Proclamation on July 1. Pillen is required to sign a State of Emergency Proclamation before the funds are made available to use.

