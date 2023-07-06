Eagle Raceway left with significant damage after Tuesday night’s storm

Severe weather swept through the village of Eagle Tuesday night, leaving the raceway it calls home heavily damaged.
By Johan Marin
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE, Neb. (WOWT) - Fallen debris and parts of Eagle Raceway’s grandstand are torn apart after a light pole fell on top of it during Tuesday night’s storm.

“This is my 17th year here and we’ve about seen everything multiple times,” Hadan said. “Nothing quite like this has happened.”

Owner Roger Hadan and several community members spent the majority of the day Wednesday cleaning up the damage. He said there’s still more work that will take weeks to finish.

“The actual wooden light poles are really hard to get and might take two to three weeks to get it,” Hadan said. “The lighting that’s on the poles or was on the poles is all obsolete.”

Hadan told 6 News replacing the damaged equipment will cost more than $80,000.

“All that was a little bit of a shock to me,” Hadan said. “I know it’s kind of hard to get anything nowadays.”

Apart from the grandstand damage, several nearby campers tipped over during the storm. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Jeremy Down was inside one of the campers when storms came through.

“I opened the door and it was one thing after another,” Down said. “I started seeing what was wrong so we started looking through the whole place.”

Severe thunderstorms left bleachers toppled and tipped campers in and near Eagle Raceway Tuesday.

Down was a part of the clean-up crew. He’s hopeful the damage doesn’t stop Saturday’s race event.

Hadan on the other hand believes it won’t.

“We’re on plan b for the weekend,” Hadan said. “We got some temporary lights lined up and other things to try to get the event to go.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and Church...
Four Lincoln men killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Cass County
A fireworks tent blew over near the Lancaster Event Center at the North 84th Street Walmart.
Fourth of July celebrations interrupted by severe weather
LSO [File Photo]
Two people cited and one person taken to the hospital after crash west of Raymond
It’s a cannon ball for one nearby community. The opening of a nearly $6 million aquatic center...
Aquatic Center opens in Waverly
The driver of this vehicle is accused of a hit-and-run which injured a 15-year-old boy in north...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers release image of suspect car in hit-and-run of 15-year-old boy

Latest News

Sam Griesel on senior day at Nebraska.
Griesel lives out NBA dream playing with the Celtics
Griesel gets NBA Opportunity with Celtics
LSO's Bearcat armored vehicle parked outside the county garages in Lincoln.
10/11 Investigates: How Lancaster County law enforcement use armored vehicles
10/11 Investigates: How Lancaster County law enforcement use armored vehicles