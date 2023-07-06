Events happening this weekend in and around Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in or around the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

ZOOFEST 2023 / 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

5pm Music starts Thurs. & Fri., 1pm Music starts Sat.; Advance single day tickets $40 Thurs., $50 Fri., & $50 Sat., see website for day of show tickets, $120 3-day pass, Items for purchase

Celebrating 50 years of bringing Lincoln the best in live music! There will be over ten bands during this three-day celebration. Visit their website for a full listing of artists and the day they will be playing. This event is outside of The Z0o Bar, located at 136 N. 14th Street. For more information call (402) 435-8754 visit https://zoobar.com/zoofest/.

CORNHUSKER STATE GAMES & OPENING CEREMONIES

7:30-9pm Thurs., Free admission to Opening Ceremonies

The countdown to the Cornhusker State Games Opening Night is on! Decorated former Husker Volleyball standout Nicklin Hames and recently transferred Husker Softball player Jordy Bal will be on hand to help kick off the 39th annual Cornhusker State Games Opening Night festivities. The 2023 Games are scheduled for July 6-30 at more than 70 sites in Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding communities. This event is outside the front entrance of Pinnacle Bank Arena, located at 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. For more information call (402) 471-2544 or visit www.cornhuskerstategames.com.

FALLBROOK SUMMER FESTIVAL

5:30-10:30pm Fri.; Free entry before 7pm, $5 Cover charge beginning at 7pm, Free for youth ages 12 and under, items for purchase

You don’t want to miss the first annual Fallbrook Summer Festival. This family and dog-friendly festival will feature attractions including: a vendor market, entertainment, food and beverages. The local 80s cover band, AM/FM will be playing a three-hour set in the park! This event is at Fallbrook Town Center, located at 643 Fallbrook Boulevard. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/588187049959358.

EAST CAMPUS DISCOVERY DAYS AND FARMERS’ MARKET

10am-2pm Sat.; Free event, Items for purchase

The East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers’ Market at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fun, family-friendly event for all ages. Come for the hands-on, science-focused fun. Stay to enjoy live music and food trucks. Shop at their farmers’ market and vendor fair. Enjoy a scoop of ice cream at UNL Dairy Store and take in the beauty of the Backyard Farmer Garden. This event is at East Campus Mall, located at 3550 East Campus Loop. For more information call (402) 472-2089 or visit https://discoverydays.unl.edu/.

LINCOLN MILE

8am Sun.; See website for registration fee

Join the Lincoln Track Club for some of the fastest mile times in town. This race is fast...flat...and fun for all ages! Age group heats will take off every 15 minutes. Come early, stick around and cheer on all participants. This event starts at Lincoln Running Company, located at 1213 Q Street. For more information visit www.lincolnrun org/races.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.