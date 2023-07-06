Friday Forecast: Another seasonally cool day with a few rounds of precip chances

Thursday Evening Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’ll be another day feeling more fall-like or spring-like with temperatures in the 70s. Plus, we’ll have a few rounds of rain & storm chances. Some isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

THURSDAY EVENING - NIGHT: Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms are possible in the west & central areas this evening and into the overnight hours. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are the primary threats. Another cluster of storms will develop in north central and northeastern areas and sink south/southeast into eastern areas late tonight and into Friday morning.

Rain & storms possible in the evening and then another round through the overnight.
Rain & storms possible in the evening and then another round through the overnight.(KOLN)

Friday will be another seasonally cool day with a few rounds of rain & storm chances. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible throughout the 1011 region throughout the day. Damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall are the primary hazards. The cluster of storms from Friday night will linger into the early afternoon in eastern Nebraska. The afternoon hours will bring some isolated to widely scattered showers and storms to portions of central and eastern Nebraska in the afternoon to evening hours. Overall, it will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with seasonally cool temperatures hanging out in the mid 60s to the lower 80s.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Mostly cloudy skies persist through the night with the isolated chance for a shower or thunderstorm across the state. Lows will be seasonally cool again into the 50s.

Saturday Morning Lows
Saturday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Another round of rain & storms possible on Saturday for the western half of the state with partly sunny & dry conditions in the east/southeast. Scattered rain & storms will develop in the southwestern half of the state in the afternoon and continue through the evening. Some storm may be strong to severe in the west and north central areas through the afternoon to evening. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are possible. High temperatures will be back in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

