German cold case homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska

Stabbing happened in 1978 while he was a U.S Army soldier stationed in Schweinfurt
(KTTC)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GERING, Neb. (WOWT) - U.S. Marshals in Nebraska arrested a man wanted for murder in Germany.

Tommy Molina, 69, is wanted by authorities in Germany on homicide charges from an incident that occurred April 20, 1978, in which Molina is charged with stabbing a woman multiple times while he was stationed in Schweinfurt as a U.S. Army soldier.

“U.S. Marshals work closely with countless countries around the world to ensure that justice is served,” U.S. Marshal for the District of Nebraska Scott Kracl said. “In this particular case, our partnership with Germany has taken a violent fugitive off the streets.”

Authorities arrested Molina June 21 in Gering, Neb. He is awaiting extradition back to Germany to face the charges against him.

