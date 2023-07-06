Grand Island Police investigating attempted theft of ATM

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are on the hunt for one or more suspects after an attempt to steal from a Pinnacle Bank ATM was made early Wednesday morning.

According to officers, around 3 a.m., a truck was used to try and break open an ATM near S Locust Street and E Stolley Park Road, leaving deep dirt marks in the grass in between U-Save and Sonic.

The front of the ATM was ripped off, causing $20,000 in damage and leaving debris, but the suspect(s) were not able to gain access to the cash boxes.

As of now, GIPD is not releasing details about the truck, as the investigation is still ongoing.

