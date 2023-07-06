How ‘Swifties’ can avoid being scammed of their upcoming concert ticket

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Taylor Swift is set to preform in Kansas City at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday and Saturday, but the Better Business Bureau has some helpful tips for making sure that ticket isn’t from just anybody.

Nobody wants to be scammed before a long-awaited performance. The Better Business Bureau says there are a few things to keep in mind when purchasing a ticket.

First, if someone is trying to sell a ticket through Zelle or Venmo, this could be a red flag. Next, in the unfortunate event you do get trapped in a scam, there will be more protection if a credit card is used. In most cases, these charges can be disputed. In addition, always be cautious when buying a ticket outside of one of the major ticketing websites.

“There are a lot of folks who are trying to sell outside of Ticketmaster you know, reputable ticket broker landscape, and anytime you are working with unlicensed ticket sellers, there’s a whole host of problems you can run into,” Josh Planos, Vice President of Communications and Public Relations at Better Business Bureau.

Staff from BBB say they haven’t recieved any reports of scamming in Nebraska tied to the Taylor Swift concert. However, they warn everyone to still be careful as word that people got scammed might come out after the concert.

