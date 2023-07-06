Lincoln Children’s Zoo welcomes two cheetah cubs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Children’s Zoo visitors can visit two female cheetah cubs that were recently welcomed to the Zoo in June.

On June 19, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo welcomed two female cheetah cubs at just six-weeks-old that were born at the Wildlife Safari in Oregon on May 8.

The Zoo said the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Cheetah Species Survival Plan identified the Lincoln Children’s Zoo as a great fit for the cubs to be ambassadors for their species.

“We are excited to welcome these cubs to Lincoln Children’s Zoo and to our ambassador team. Ambassador animals are very important, they’re a great way to get people excited and engaged about vulnerable species such as cheetahs, conservation, and wildlife in general,” Evan Killeen, Lincoln Children’s Zoo CEO, said.

Currently, less than 7,100 cheetahs remain in the wild, and the number continues to decline. Cheetahs are considered a vulnerable species and face a high risk of extinction.

When the cubs first arrived to the Zoo, the animal care team began training them with the goal of teaching them basic manners, desensitization to audio and visual surroundings and creating a utilizing positive reinforcement.

The Zoo says they will continue training them as well as incorporate behaviors that will eventually help them succeed in the cheetah run.

“Training the cheetah cubs to participate in the cheetah run is very enriching for them as it would be natural for their mom in the wild to be teaching them how to chase and catch prey,” Lissa McCaffree, Lincoln Children’s Zoo General Curator, said.

The cubs were also taken outside for the first time on June 27. Zookeepers started with a small outdoor area which will gradually increase as they get used to their surroundings and so they can build muscle and endurance. The cubs are provided with other types of enrichments daily such as having tall grass, logs and small bushes in their habitat.

The Zoo said right now, the cubs love to chase each other and tumble through the plants in their habitat.

Visitors will first be able to see them on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Cheetah Chase Theater. From then on, the cubs will be at the Cheetah Chase Theater daily at 11 a.m. and guests will be able to watch as keepers help the cubs acclimate to their new surroundings and participate in daily training.

As the cubs grow, they will eventually be visible in their habitat for short periods of time, with increasing time outside.

In the future, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo will be asking for the communities help in naming the two cubs. Visit the Lincoln Children’s Zoo Facebook page for updates.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.