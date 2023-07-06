Lincoln High announces next varsity baseball head coach

Lincoln High announces Chaz Dunn as next varsity baseball coach
Lincoln High announces Chaz Dunn as next varsity baseball coach(Lincoln Public Schools)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School announced Chaz Dunn as the next varsity baseball head coach Thursday morning.

Dunn has two bachelors of science degrees from Peru State College and currently teaches business at Lincoln High.

Dunn is an experienced athlete and has played baseball for Peru State College for five years on scholarship.

Additionally, he has earned several athletic honors including Peru State College Athlete of the Month, Mid-Plains League All-Star Baseball Team and three-time Heart of America Conference Scholar-Athlete.

“Chaz is an excellent classroom teacher and his excitement for coaching is a reflection of his desire to help each player develop and achieve success. Chaz will set high expectations while helping student-athletes understand the process for improvement on the field and in the classroom,” Lincoln High Athletics Director Pat Gatzemeyer said.

Dunn expressed his gratitude for the new opportunity. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead the Lincoln High baseball program, and I’m excited to share my passion and energy for the game with the whole Links community,” Dunn said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and Church...
Four Lincoln men killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Cass County
A fireworks tent blew over near the Lancaster Event Center at the North 84th Street Walmart.
Fourth of July celebrations interrupted by severe weather
The driver of this vehicle is accused of a hit-and-run which injured a 15-year-old boy in north...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers release image of suspect car in hit-and-run of 15-year-old boy
It’s a cannon ball for one nearby community. The opening of a nearly $6 million aquatic center...
Aquatic Center opens in Waverly
LSO [File Photo]
Two people cited and one person taken to the hospital after crash west of Raymond

Latest News

Sam Griesel on senior day at Nebraska.
Griesel lives out NBA dream playing with the Celtics
Griesel gets NBA Opportunity with Celtics
Griesel set to make NBA Debut
Husker Track and Field
Huskers set for USATF Championships