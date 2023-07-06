Lincoln High announces next varsity baseball head coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School announced Chaz Dunn as the next varsity baseball head coach Thursday morning.

Dunn has two bachelors of science degrees from Peru State College and currently teaches business at Lincoln High.

Dunn is an experienced athlete and has played baseball for Peru State College for five years on scholarship.

Additionally, he has earned several athletic honors including Peru State College Athlete of the Month, Mid-Plains League All-Star Baseball Team and three-time Heart of America Conference Scholar-Athlete.

“Chaz is an excellent classroom teacher and his excitement for coaching is a reflection of his desire to help each player develop and achieve success. Chaz will set high expectations while helping student-athletes understand the process for improvement on the field and in the classroom,” Lincoln High Athletics Director Pat Gatzemeyer said.

Dunn expressed his gratitude for the new opportunity. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead the Lincoln High baseball program, and I’m excited to share my passion and energy for the game with the whole Links community,” Dunn said.

