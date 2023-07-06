Marquette man now faces 1st degree murder in wife’s death

Jeffrey Adams is charged in the death of his wife at a home in Marquette, Nebraska.
Jeffrey Adams is charged in the death of his wife at a home in Marquette, Nebraska.(KSNB/Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Arguing that he planned to kill his wife, prosecutors are now charging a Marquette man with first degree murder.

Jeffrey Adams, 47, is accused in the beating death of his wife Angela on February 26. He had been charged with second degree murder and a November trial date had been scheduled.

But prosecutors have now charged him with first degree murder, arguing that Angela Adams’ death was premeditated. Under the old charges prosecutors had argued that while her death was deliberate it had not been premeditated.

An evidence hearing on the new first degree murder charge is pending in Hamilton County District Court in Aurora.

The max penalty for a first degree murder conviction is death in the electric chair.

In February, the Hamilton County Sheriff found Angela Adams’ body in a pool of blood in her bedroom with cuts around her eyes and nose. Court records indicate that Jeffrey Adams told investigators that he had punched Angela after the two had an argument the night before.

