Nebraska State Patrol makes 36 DUI arrests in Independence Day campaign

(Nebraska State Patrol (Courtesy Photo))
By Nick Stavas
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Troopers reported that they took 36 impaired drivers off the road over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Troopers and dispatchers worked overtime from June 30-July 5 as part of a nationwide effort to keep roads safe during holiday travel.

“Our troopers stayed busy this weekend as Nebraskans gathered to celebrate America,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the summer continues, we encourage all travelers to drive safely no matter how far the road trip takes you.”

In addition to the 36 DUI arrests, troopers also issued 612 speeding citations, 30 open alcohol container citations and caught 25 minors in possession of alcohol.

