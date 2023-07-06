Owner of the submersible that imploded during Titanic dive suspends operations

FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. OceanGate, the company that owned the submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, said Thursday, July 6, 2023, it has suspended operations. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The company that owned a submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday it has suspended operations.

OceanGate, a company based in Everett, Washington, owned the Titan submersible that is believed to have imploded as it made its descent on June 18 in the North Atlantic. The implosion killed all five people on board, including Stockton Rush, the submersible’s pilot and the chief executive officer of the company.

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing its investigation into the implosion of the Titan submersible. (CNN, OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS, WBZ, KING)

The company’s website said Thursday that it “has suspended all exploration and commercial operations.”

The Coast Guard is investigating the implosion.

OceanGate is based in the U.S. and OceanGate Expeditions, a related company that led the Titan’s dives to the Titanic, is registered in the Bahamas. The Titan submersible itself “was not a U.S. flagged vessel and was never certified or certificated by the U.S. Coast Guard,” the Coast Guard has said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and Church...
Four Lincoln men killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Cass County
A fireworks tent blew over near the Lancaster Event Center at the North 84th Street Walmart.
Fourth of July celebrations interrupted by severe weather
The driver of this vehicle is accused of a hit-and-run which injured a 15-year-old boy in north...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers release image of suspect car in hit-and-run of 15-year-old boy
It’s a cannon ball for one nearby community. The opening of a nearly $6 million aquatic center...
Aquatic Center opens in Waverly
LSO [File Photo]
Two people cited and one person taken to the hospital after crash west of Raymond

Latest News

Scattered severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and tonight in parts of central and...
Thursday Forecast: Seasonally cool with isolated showers and t’storms
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 returned home the next day, police say
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval...
Biden in South Carolina makes argument that his economic agenda is helping even red states