Police seek driver who crashed into Lincoln gas station and stole items

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police believe someone drove into a north Lincoln gas station and then stole hundreds of dollars of products.

Officers were dispatched to the Kwik Shop on 23rd and Cornhusker Highway on Thursday at 6:08 am. on a report that someone possibly drove into the south side of the store.

When officers arrived, they found structural damage and broken windows to the front side of the building. This damage is estimated to cost approximately $10,000. The business was also missing approximately $220 worth of miscellaneous vaping, alcohol and tobacco products.

This investigation is ongoing and police are looking for additional security footage from the area. Anybody who has information can call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

