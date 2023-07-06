Southwest Airlines flight diverted after attendant, passengers receive bomb threat

A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.
A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.(Arizona's Family | File image)
By KHNL Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A plane heading to Hawaii had to be diverted after an alleged bomb threat was announced to passengers and crew.

KHNL reports the incident happened on Monday on a Southwest Airlines flight that departed Las Vegas en route to Maui.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, flight 3316 was diverted nearly two hours after takeoff to Oakland.

A flight attendant and others onboard reported receiving a threatening picture that was AirDropped onto their phone regarding a bomb on the plane.

A passenger on board said that after landing in Oakland an officer boarded the plane along with police K-9s to search the cabin and items on the plane.

Authorities didn’t announce any immediate arrests.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and Church...
Four Lincoln men killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Cass County
A fireworks tent blew over near the Lancaster Event Center at the North 84th Street Walmart.
Fourth of July celebrations interrupted by severe weather
The driver of this vehicle is accused of a hit-and-run which injured a 15-year-old boy in north...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers release image of suspect car in hit-and-run of 15-year-old boy
It’s a cannon ball for one nearby community. The opening of a nearly $6 million aquatic center...
Aquatic Center opens in Waverly
LSO [File Photo]
Two people cited and one person taken to the hospital after crash west of Raymond

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signs a bill in this file photo from earlier in the Legislative session.
Disaster declaration issued for Boyd County
Jeffrey Adams is charged in the death of his wife at a home in Marquette, Nebraska.
Marquette man now faces 1st degree murder in wife’s death
A woman whose remains were found in 1979 was identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
Jane Doe whose remains were found in 1979 identified by police
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure