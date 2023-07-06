Vandals throw lit firework into vehicle with driver inside, Lincoln Police say

(MGN)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are looking for the people responsible for throwing a lit firework into a vehicle and driving off in a stolen SUV.

Officers were dispatched to the Target parking lot at 48 and R Streets on Thursday just before 4 a.m.

The 27-year-old victim told officers he was sitting in his car waiting to go into work, when a ‘group of kids’ threw a firework into his vehicle. The firework caused the passenger seat to catch fire, resulting in $1,000 in damage.

The victim was able to throw the firework out of the vehicle and the kids fled the scene. Through witness statements, police were able to determine the vehicle the suspects drove away in was a black 2011 Nissan Armada that was reported stolen from 23rd and Dudley Streets on Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and Church...
Four Lincoln men killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Cass County
A fireworks tent blew over near the Lancaster Event Center at the North 84th Street Walmart.
Fourth of July celebrations interrupted by severe weather
The driver of this vehicle is accused of a hit-and-run which injured a 15-year-old boy in north...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers release image of suspect car in hit-and-run of 15-year-old boy
It’s a cannon ball for one nearby community. The opening of a nearly $6 million aquatic center...
Aquatic Center opens in Waverly
LSO [File Photo]
Two people cited and one person taken to the hospital after crash west of Raymond

Latest News

Scattered severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and tonight in parts of central and...
Thursday Forecast: Seasonally cool with isolated showers and t’storms
The ATM at the U-Save on South Locust St.
Grand Island Police investigating attempted theft of ATM
Police seek driver who crashed into Lincoln gas station and stole items
Officers were dispatched to the Kwik Shop on 23rd and Cornhusker Highway on Thursday at 6:08...
Police seek driver who crashed into Lincoln gas station and stole items