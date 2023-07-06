Vandals throw lit firework into vehicle with driver inside, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are looking for the people responsible for throwing a lit firework into a vehicle and driving off in a stolen SUV.

Officers were dispatched to the Target parking lot at 48 and R Streets on Thursday just before 4 a.m.

The 27-year-old victim told officers he was sitting in his car waiting to go into work, when a ‘group of kids’ threw a firework into his vehicle. The firework caused the passenger seat to catch fire, resulting in $1,000 in damage.

The victim was able to throw the firework out of the vehicle and the kids fled the scene. Through witness statements, police were able to determine the vehicle the suspects drove away in was a black 2011 Nissan Armada that was reported stolen from 23rd and Dudley Streets on Wednesday evening.

