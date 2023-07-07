Around 80 hurt in crash between New York City bus and double-decker tour bus

The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit bus and a double-decker tour bus collided Thursday evening.(FDNY/Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) - The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit bus and a double-decker tour bus collided Thursday evening.

FDNY says a Topview NYC double-decker tour bus crashed into an MTA bus on 1st Avenue and E. 23rd Street in Manhattan around 7 p.m.

Sources told WABC the MTA bus had the right of way when it passed through the intersection on 23rd Street. The tour bus reportedly ran the red light, hitting the MTA bus.

Eighteen people were taken to local hospitals and an additional 63 people were being evaluated at the scene. Firefighters said none of them had life-threatening injuries. Most were said to have suffered cuts, bruises and scrapes, with a few possible broken bones and head injuries.

Some passengers on the double-decker tour bus had to be removed through a window.

An FDNY spokesperson said the number of injured is expected to fluctuate.

