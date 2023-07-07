Credit card skimmer discovered on ATM at Lincoln Walgreens

Lincoln Police are asking anyone who’s used the ATM at the Walgreens at 14th & Superior Streets to check for fraudulent activity.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A credit card skimmer was discovered on at ATM at the Walgreens at 14th and Superior Streets in Lincoln and police want to know if anyone who’s used it recently has noticed any fraudulent activity.

Lincoln Police said an employee servicing the ATM on Thursday at 4 p.m. noticed a false keypad had been applied over the top of the actual keypad. Upon further inspection a card skimmer was located inside the card terminal. 

Police said all of the unauthorized equipment has been removed from the ATM. Police are working to determine how long the item had been in place and who’s responsible for the installation. 

If you’ve used this ATM recently, police recommend that you review your credit card and bank statements for any suspicious activity or charges.  Police said if you’re concerned that your credit or debit card has been compromised, contact your financial institution immediately and request a new card.

