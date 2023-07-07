Hames lights cauldron to start Cornhusker State Games

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nicklin Hames lit the caldron in front of Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday night to signal the start of the 2023 Cornhusker State Games. Hames concluded a revamped “Cornhusker State Games Opening Night” ceremony, which included a torch relay featuring current Huskers Jordy Bahl, Jess Gardner, and Jaz Shelley.

Fans watched the event from downtown Lincoln with many taking pictures. Hames and the Huskers remained in the area to sign autographs and hand out free ice cream.

The Cornhusker State Games features more than 70 sports this year, including bocce which is new to the CSG lineup. The amateur sports festival will run July 7-30 across Lincoln, Omaha, and the surrounding area.

