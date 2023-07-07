Judge rules Hastings Viaduct lawsuit is moot

The Hastings viaduct is about half demolished.
(KSNB Kasey Mintz)
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Adams County judge Thursday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the city against petition organizers who were trying to stop the demolition of the 16th street viaduct. The judge ruled that the matter is a moot point since the viaduct has already been demolished.

On March 1, 2022, petition organizers turned in 3,600 signatures in another attempt to stop the destruction of the viaduct. On March 2, the city filed a lawsuit asking that the referendum petition be thrown out. Later, Hastings Citizens with a Voice filed a counter-claim against the lawsuit accusing the city of acting in bad faith.

When it became apparent that the city was planning to knock down the overpass, Hastings Citizens with a Voice asked for a court order blocking the demolition. The court order was denied and contractors began demolishing the viaduct in the spring of 2022..

In previous fillings the city had also declared the controversy was moot because of the ongoing demolition.

