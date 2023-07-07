Kearney man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

Records state the victim was physically or mentally incapable of resisting the conduct.
(KTTC)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is currently in custody after being charged with sexual assault.

Buffalo County Court records show Josiah Vauthrin, 23, was arrested Thursday.

The details of the affidavit are sealed but reveal the suspect allegedly assault the victim between February and March, and then again June.

Other details state the 15-year-old victim was physically or mentally incapable of resisting the conduct.

Vauthrin faces two charges of first-degree sexual assault.

There is no bond set at this time.

