Lancaster County Board appoints new Community Corrections Director

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Press Release) - The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners [has] appointed Jeff Kilpatrick, former Accreditation and Grants Manager for Alachua County, Florida, as the Director of the Lancaster County Department of Community Corrections.

Kilpatrick will begin his new role on August 14, 2023. The County Board extends its gratitude to Assistant Director Landon Parks for his service managing the Department during the search process.

Over the course of his long-standing career in public service, Kilpatrick has served as a Program Supervisor in the Department of Court Services for the Alachua County, Florida, Board of County Commissioners in Gainesville where he was responsible for a number of Community Corrections programs. He also has served as a Senior Pretrial Release Officer for the Alachua County Department of Court Services.

County Board Chair, Christa Yoakum, stated, “Since its inception 20 years ago, Community Corrections has made a positive change in the lives of so many individuals in our community through its supervision, programming, and supportive services. We commend the excellent work that has been done thus far and are confident that Jeff’s experience and knowledge leading alternatives to incarceration programs will complement and grow the Community Corrections Department.”

Vice Chair Sean Flowerday added, “Jeff will bring decades of high-level experience and leadership in the field of pretrial services programming. He is well-respected and renowned for his work and participation in prestigious professional associations including the National Association of Pretrial Services Agencies (NAPSA) and the Association of Pretrial Professionals of Florida (APPF).”

“I am very excited about coming to Lancaster County and having the opportunity to lead the Community Corrections Department,” Kilpatrick said. “I look forward to working with what has been identified as a very capable staff while looking at ways to enhance the level of service we can provide to the community by exploring new alternatives to detention.”

Kilpatrick was born and raised in Montreal, Canada, and served 20 years in the United States Coast Guard. He earned his Master of Business Administration from California Coast University and his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from California State University.

Founded in 2003, the Department of Community Corrections was tasked with designing and administering alternatives to incarceration in an effort to reduce the jail population. What began as a small pretrial services agency has grown into a comprehensive department offering more than a dozen different programs, including Adult Drug Court, General Diversion, Intensive Supervised Diversion, Mental Health Diversion, and Veteran’s Treatment Diversion.

The mission of the Lancaster County Department of Community Corrections is to provide an opportunity for positive change with the safety of our community and dignity of the participant as the driving force.

