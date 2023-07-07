Lincoln man shows courage and perseverance after a gym injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After an accident at the gym a few months ago that took away his ability to walk, a Lincoln man is working hard to get back the strength he once had.

Every morning, Francis Vigan did the same thing. He would wake up at 4:30 a.m., grab a snack and be ready for the gym at 5 a.m. when it opened. However, back in March, what he thought was going to be a regular lifting day turned into a healing journey.

Vigan was doing bent over rows, a back exercise, when everything changed.

“Probably first set, second set, and I started feeling some heat sensation, just kind of like a burning sensation down the lower back. I just thought I maybe tore something or some sort of discomfort,” Vigan said.

He put the weights down, stretched and hoped the feeling would subside.

“The burning sensation, it just kind of got stronger with every minute that passed by,” Vigan said.

He began losing feeling in his knees and ankles and he suddenly couldn’t get back up for another set. Soon, the 34-year-old was paralyzed from the waist down.

“It turns out I was having a stoke for that whole period of time,” he said.

Doctors told him it was a rare spinal cord stroke and it put him in the hospital for five days.

“They’re like ‘we can’t do anything about it. There’s no surgery, nothing to be done, we are just going to hope your body is able to reverse it or recover from it, and who knows maybe with PT and everything you will be able to recover and get everything back,’” Vigan said.

After he was discharged, he went at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln. He arrived there in a wheelchair, progressed to a walker, then crutches. Now, he only uses a cane to get around.

“I always strive for more. If I can get a little tiny result, I even push harder than before, he said. “Right now, I can stand up and walk all the way down to that chair and grab something, without even holding onto anything and walk all the way back.”

Through this journey, he’s learned some important life lessons.

“Be humble. You don’t know what you have until, you know, you lose it or lost it,” Vigan said.

Vigan is on the road to recovery. He continues to do mobility exercises twice a week to gain back full strength. Most of all, he’s happy to be back at the gym pushing towards his goals.

