Lincoln Northeast selects Fletcher Zornes as next varsity baseball coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Northeast High School announced Fletcher Zornes will lead the Rockets as its next baseball head coach.

Zornes was part of the Lincoln Pius X High School state championship baseball team in 2012. He also played as a pitcher for Grinnell College for two years before a shoulder injury ended his collegiate career. Before Northeast, Zornes coached all levels at Pius X since 2015. He also has served as a coach for senior and junior Legion baseball teams.

“Fletcher Zornes will have an immediate impact on the Rocket baseball program. Fletcher brings energy and a passion for coaching that includes setting expectations both on and off the field. The Rocket coaching family is looking forward to working with Coach Zornes, and we are excited to have him a part of our team,” Northeast Athletics Director Matthew Uher said.

“I am thankful for my time at Pius X High School with Coach Charf, our entire coaching staff, and all the student-athletes I’ve served,” coach Fletcher Zornes said.” I am excited to start this new chapter as a Lincoln Northeast Rocket and to continue building on the foundation of success that Kyle Parker and his teams have developed over the last few years.”

Zornes also teaches history at Lincoln High School. He has a bachelor’s degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

