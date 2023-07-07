Maddie Harris wins USA Javelin Title

Maddie Harris graphic via NU Athletic Communications.
Maddie Harris graphic via NU Athletic Communications.
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska track and field thrower Maddie Harris won the national javelin title at the USATF Outdoor Championships on Thursday night in Eugene, Ore.

Harris had a career-best throw of 199-3 (60.73m) to capture the national gold medal. She edged former Husker and current volunteer coach Maggie Malone, who threw 192-10 (58.79m). Harris’ throw is a Nebraska school record and the No. 6 collegiate all-time mark.

Harris is a two-time Big Ten javelin champion and two-time All-American for the Huskers. She finished fourth place at this year’s NCAA Outdoor Championships .

Four more Huskers will compete this week in Eugene. Jenna Rogers will take part in the women’s high jump at 8:40 p.m. on Friday. On Sunday, Mayson Conner will compete in the men’s high jump at 7:05 p.m., and Maxwell Otterdahl and Jonah Wilson will participate in the men’s shot put at 8:15 p.m.

Courtesy: NU Athletic Communications

