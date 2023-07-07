National Speedskating Circuit makes a stop in Lincoln this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The National Speed Skating Circuit, the professional league for inline speed skating, is making its return to Lincoln this weekend.

The concept of the NSC is to find out who the best overall male and female speed skaters are in the world. Athletes race around a 100-meter wooden oval track at speeds of up to 35 miles per hour. The men and women are divided into two categories, sprinters and endurance. The top three overall sprinters and the top three overall endurance skaters move on to the Grand Champion Main Event. The winners for the men and women are awarded the coveted “Black Suit,” along with prize money.

“It’s an amazing family event because the athletes skate all the way out to the wall and the spectators stand behind the wall,” Miguel Jose, the President of NSC said. “Before a lot of the events the kids have their hands out and the athletes are slapping their hands before they go to race.”

Among the list of elite athletes competing is Erin Jackson, who made a name for herself as the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in long track speed skating during the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door. Doors open July 9 at 5:30 p.m. and the race starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Speedway Sports Complex. Kids under five get in free.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.