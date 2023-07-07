Omaha rescue personnel locate man swept away after falling into downtown manhole

Two contractors have been rescued after falling into a manhole near 19th and Howard in downtown Omaha.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rescue personnel said they found the man they were looking for after two fell into a manhole in downtown Omaha.

Just after 9 a.m. Friday, the men fell in around 19th and Howard streets, with the search continuing through the water system further south from that location.

Rescuers reported that they had found him at about 10:20 a.m. near Seventh and Leavenworth streets.

Authorities said the man is a contractor.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old...
Man arrested in death of Nebraska teen whose body was found in Arizona bonfire pile
Man found dead in Hall County grain bin accident
Omaha, NE
Child found in Lake Zorinsky has died
German cold case homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska
Officers were dispatched to the Kwik Shop on 23rd and Cornhusker Highway on Thursday at 6:08...
Police seek driver who crashed into Lincoln gas station and stole items

Latest News

.
Credit card skimmer discovered on ATM at Lincoln Walgreens
The caldron for the Cornhusker State Games sits outside of Pinnacle Bank Arena ahead of the CSG...
Nicklin Hames lights cauldron to start Cornhusker State Games
The top speedskating athletes in the world will descend upon Lincoln this weekend.
National Speedskating Circuit makes a stop in Lincoln this weekend
A cluster of rain & storms moves through the east through the afternoon. Isolated to widely...
Friday Forecast: Another seasonally cool day with showers and t’storms