Weekend Forecast: Below average temperatures continue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will feel more like September than July this weekend. Rain is possible for part of the area Saturday and Sunday. Warmer, closer to average temperatures return next week with more chances for rain.

Saturday begins mostly cloudy with areas of patchy fog possible. Clouds should decrease in the eastern half of the area late in the morning and afternoon. The western half will likely be partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in part of Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. Temperatures look to be well below average for early July. Lows should be in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs will be in the 70s. Winds will be north and northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in part of Western Nebraska and the panhandle Saturday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

Sunday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There could be some isolated showers and thunderstorms in part of Western Nebraska and the panhandle during the afternoon and evening. Lows temperatures will be in the 50s with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Winds should be south and southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Temperatures should return closer to average for much of next week. More upper level disturbances and front look to move through the region so there will be chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some days will have a better chance than others.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.