York County man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting disabled woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman with disabilities in York.

Danny Coy, 64, from Bradshaw was arrested this week on one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult and one count of sexual assault.

Court documents filed in the case allege that someone called the police on behalf of a woman living in an apartment complex. The caller told police that the woman was “mentally impaired” and ‘low functioning.”

The caller disclosed that the woman said she was assaulted in her apartment.

Documents indicate that law enforcement then went to speak with the woman in person. She described a man she did not know knocking on her apartment door, entering without being asked, and proceeding to grope and attempt to undress her without consent.

Court documents also allege that Coy also made the victim touch his penis.

Police were able to identify Coy as the suspect by reviewing surveillance video from the building. Court documents allege Coy was helping clean out a relative’s apartment in the same complex, around the time of the assault.

He was arrested and taken to York County Corrections.

His bond was set at 10 percent of 50,000, which he has paid.

He is due back in court next month.

