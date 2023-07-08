10/11 Investigates: Lincoln Police chief explains need for armored vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is in the process of buying a $350,000 armored vehicle using money seized from alleged drug dealers. Police Chief Teresa Ewins said the vehicle will better protect Lincoln and its officers.

“It’s one of those pieces of equipment that is really vital to operations,” Ewins said.

As of now, Lincoln Police rely on the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Lenco Bearcat in situations where they want an armored vehicle at a scene. The Sheriff got their Bearcat last fall after sending their military-grade MRAP back to the government. 10/11 requested data showing how the Bearcat has been used in the last eight months and learned it’s been out on calls for service 13 times. Ten of those have been Lincoln Police calls.

“They ask to use our vehicle on those and it just makes everybody more safe,” LSO Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

10/11 asked the Lincoln Police department why they want their own if they can use LSO’s. Initially Ewins was unavailable for comment when the story about this topic aired Wednesday, but Friday she sat down with a reporter to provide that clarification.

The Lincoln Police Department wants to purchase an armored vehicle using money taken away from accused criminals.

“I’m asking permission from another agency to use equipment,” Ewins said. “That is not how it should be. Time is truly of the essence when we’re talking about these events that are unfolding very quickly. So having it on standby to respond very quickly within the city limits is essential.”

Ewins said when a call comes out that they want to use the Bearcat at, they have to call LSO and ask if it’s available and if a deputy is available to drive it. She said a majority of the time they are, but there have been a handful of instances where they couldn’t get it, though she didn’t list specific instances.

She also said it makes more sense to have an LPD-owned vehicle. First, to help their team members train on it.

“SWAT team practice trains all the time,” Ewins said. “And so part of that training needs to be this equipment, because we want to use it responsibly.”

Second, to contribute to mutual aid if needed.

“Whether it be bomb cyclones or the flooding, things like that we want to be responsible to our regional partners to help and assist. You know, a lot of times, you might have two armored vehicles that you need. And in hitting two different locations, on warrants, you know, these are things that we work together to make sure that our officers are safe when we respond to these cases,” Ewins said.

Because the department is using forfeited assets to make the purchase, they don’t have to get permission from city council, but Ewins said she has been talking with them and is trying to get the community on board too. Ewins said she’s aware of concerns about the militarization of policing.

“We’re very sensitive to that. We wrote a policy that is very restrictive, and only certain individuals can actually drive it, meaning our SWAT team for certain situations, and so there’s an approval process,” Ewins said.

10/11 NOW requested a copy of the policy but it’s not yet completed and available to the public.

Ewins said she hopes people can understand the purchase is about safety, because it’s bulletproof.

“You know, I don’t know if people can really put themselves in our place, but having to get our personnel to a house, that exposes you, we’ve been shot at plenty of times. And so it really is a vital piece of equipment to keep everyone safe,” Ewins said.

This is what the sheriff’s office uses their Bearcat for too.

“If somebody ever did get wounded or hurt, it gives us the ability to get up to them not having to take a cruiser which bullets do go through the cruiser, so this is a way to protect them,” Houchin said.

Ewins said the department is currently evaluating what equipment they’d want on the vehicle and then they’ll need to get approval to spend the seized money. Once they’ve placed the order for the vehicle it’ll take about a year to arrive.

