Gov. Pillen set for Vietnam trade mission

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is leading a delegation on a week-long trip to Vietnam starting Sunday.

The visit comes as an effort to expand trade opportunities to benefit Nebraska.

“Vietnam is an important and growing export market for Nebraska processed feed like corn gluten, soybean meal and distillers grains,” Gov. Pillen said in a press release. “We are positioned well to meet growing demands for ag products and identify other, yet untapped, opportunities to partner with Vietnam going forward.”

Some of the stops on the trade mission will include an appearance at the Vietnam University of Agriculture, meetings with Vietnam trade officials and a visit to a large grocery center.

“Nebraska has had many positive visits and exchanges with Vietnam over the years. This visit is another step in strengthening that bond,” Gov. Pillen said.

According to the most recent report from 2021, Nebraska’s total export value to Vietnam is nearly $1 billion. The main items traded are dairy products, eggs, dry edible beans and beef from Nebraska.

“I’m excited to have Vietnam as my first trade mission,” said Gov. Pillen. “Southeast Asia is an important market for Nebraska, and we are primed and ready to meet demands for ag goods.”

